Evidence linked to black magic found in death of 3 Keralites in Arunachal Pradesh

The investigation into the mysterious deaths of three Keralites in Arunachal Pradesh has taken a new turn with the discovery of evidence suggesting a possible connection to superstition or black magic.

The police have recovered various stones and pictures from the car belonging to the deceased. It is believed that the trio took their own lives while allegedly engaged in a black magic ritual.

The trio reportedly used to spend much time on the internet researching topics like the afterlife, extraterrestrial life and the existence of aliens among others.

The Kerala Police probing the mystery surrounding the death of the trio in Arunachal Pradesh have partially retrieved the email communication between them after perusing their digital gadgets.

The conversations the trio made were mostly related to paranormal things including aliens and intergalactic travel. The police sources said the retrieved communication also revealed that the three shared a deep emotional bond but the information garnered so far has not shed any light on the motive of their travel to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police on April 2 recovered the bodies of Naveen Thomas, 39, his wife Devi Madhavan, 39, and their friend Arya Nair, 29, from a hotel room in Lower Subansiri district.

The bodies were brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Naveen’s body was taken to his native place in Kottayam, while the bodies of the other two were taken to their residences in Thiruvananthapuram.