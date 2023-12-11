Everyone should accept SC verdict on Article 370: Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Article 370, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that everyone should accept it.

“Nothing should be said after the Supreme Court’s decision but some people understand the spirit in which 370 was implemented. The decision is not in favour of that sentiment, but the Supreme Court’s decision has come and everyone should accept it,” he said.

Talking to reporters here after attending a marriage function of his Party leader, Yadav said that after the Supreme Court’s decision on Article 370, the government will have to take concrete steps to protect the border and tell the people of the country that the people of China have come inside.

He said that some seats of Kashmir Assembly are still vacant. When will these be filled while some parts of PoK are not yours, but you do not even accept PoK. When will the BJP take the decision, he asked.

Talking about Akash Anand being anointed as the heir to Mayawati, the SP President said that no matter who is the successor of the BSP, we hope that the distance will be maintained from the BJP.

He said that the INDIA alliance has big preparations for the 2024 parliamentary elections. “Now no one will be able to stop the government of INDIA from being formed. The BJP came in 2014 and will leave in 2024,” he claimed.

Attacking the Yogi Government, he said that MoUs were signed in the name of Defense Expo. The Chief Minister had said that an MoU worth Rs 40 lakh crore was signed, but where these investments have gone, he questioned.