Every woman is capable to create her own success story: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that every woman has the potential to create her own success story.

During the inauguration of the Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripa Milk Producer Organization, run by the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), and the opening of seven milk chilling centres in the Gorakhpur division, CM Yogi highlighted the importance of women’s self-reliance and the opportunities available for them to thrive through hard work and training.

Addressing the gathering at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, CM Yogi stated, “No society can progress by ignoring half of its population. Women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance are vital for the development of the nation and society.”

He encouraged women to choose their fields, receive proper training, and move forward with dedication.

The Chief Minister lauded women’s achievements, particularly those in the National Rural Livelihood Mission, and distributed certificates to several women for their outstanding work. Vidyut Sakhis, BC Sakhis, Lakhpati Didis, Namo Drone Didis, and Bank Sakhis were among those honoured for their contributions to society.

In a significant move, CM Yogi transferred Rs 242.30 crore to 7,405 women self-help groups under the National Livelihood Mission. This financial support aims to further empower women and enhance their economic participation.

CM Yogi said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of women’s safety, respect and self-reliance, has begun. He highlighted schemes like Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Nari Vandan, Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, and Matri Vandana Yojana as steps towards women’s empowerment.

He stated that, for the first time in independent India, women feel that policies have been designed specifically for them, and they are truly reaping the benefits of these initiatives.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that toilets constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission symbolize women’s dignity, while free LPG connections represent efforts to promote their respect and empowerment.

In the program, CM Yogi announced that on December 27, PM Modi will distribute Gharauni certificates to 40 lakh families in Uttar Pradesh under the PM Swamitva Yojana. He also mentioned that before this, Gharauni certificates had already been provided to 60 lakh families in the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister encouraged the women associated with the Shri Baba Gorakhnath Milk Producer Organization to move forward.

He highlighted the success of Bundelkhand’s Balinee Milk Producer Company as an example, which was started in 2019 by just five women. Today, it has 71,000 shareholders and collects 2.5 lakh litres of milk daily, earning a net profit of Rs 24 crore with a turnover of Rs 1225 crore.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Shri Baba Gorakhnath Milk Producer Company, located in​​​​ Purvanchal, currently has 12,926 shareholders and collects 33,000 litres of milk daily. He encouraged women to increase their shareholders and expand milk collection efforts, aiming for a daily collection of 3 lakh litres.

In addition, CM Yogi highlighted the upcoming readymade garment factory in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), which will provide self-reliant opportunities for women from self-help groups.

He also praised the success of Namo Drone Didis, who are now efficiently completing pesticide spraying in fields using drones, a task that once took a full day.

During the program, the Chief Minister flagged off 10 Prerna vehicles (e-rickshaws) that will be operated by women from self-help groups. He also flagged off the milk van for the Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripa Milk Producer Organization, further encouraging women’s participation in business and entrepreneurship.

The CM praised the women in self-help groups formed under the Livelihood Mission for their outstanding work in achieving self-reliance. He highlighted the success of Namo Drone Didis, who, after training in drone operation, now complete pesticide spraying in fields in one hour, a task that previously took an entire day.

He also informed that in 204 blocks of the state, women have set up take-home ration plants to produce nutritious food.

To further support these groups, the CM announced that Rs 1.39 crore has been approved and distributed to 186 village organizations, Rs 3.44 crore in revolving funds to 1,146 groups, Rs 22.95 crore in community investment funds to 1,530 groups, Rs 196 crore in CCL credit linkage to 3,270 groups, Rs 8.34 crore for disaster prevention to 557 village organizations, Rs 30 lakh for six integrated farming clusters, and Rs 8 lakh for Prerna Cafe.

Addressing the program, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said that women have dreams, and those dreams should not be suppressed. He praised CM Yogi for encouraging women and turning their dreams into reality.

He further stated that ensuring the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women is a priority for both PM Modi and CM Yogi. He highlighted that women are at the centre of various schemes, including the free housing scheme, toilets in every house, and several self-reliance initiatives.

Deepa Ranjan, Director of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi, 96 lakh women in the state are on the path of self-reliance through eight and a half lakh groups in the Livelihood Mission.

She highlighted that 40,000 women are serving as BC Sakhis and 24,000 women as Vidyut Sakhis. Additionally, women are running take-home ration plants and operating ration shops successfully.

Inspired by the success of the Balinee Milk Producer Company, three other milk companies have been established under CM Yogi’s instructions.

The event was also attended by Mayor Dr Manglesh Shrivastava, MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, MLA Vipin Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Sarwan Nishad, and Charu Chaudhary, Vice President of the State Women’s Commission.

CM visited various stalls of groups associated with the National Rural Livelihood Mission and State Rural Livelihood Mission at the venue. He inquired about the work and achievements of the women involved and praised their efforts. Yogi Adityanath also encouraged the women present at the stalls, stating that these stalls represent the success stories of women empowerment.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off 10 Prerna vehicles (e-rickshaws) from the Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium complex. These vehicles will be operated by women from self-help groups. Additionally, CM Yogi also flagged off the milk van of the Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripa Milk Producer Organization.

During the program, two MoUs were signed in front of Chief Minister by Gorakhpur’s women’s group, Vanshakti Prerna—one with ONDC and the other with Everest Food Court Varanasi.

The CM also honoured several women, including Vidyut Sakhi Sunita Devi, Mahima Gupta, Lakhpati Didi Reena Devi, Sangeeta, Sandhya, Manju, Shashi Prabha, Vimala, Namo Drone Didi Babita Paswan, Kunti Devi, and Bank Sakhi Sakshi Mishra, by giving them certificates.

Additionally, symbolic cheques were handed over to women’s groups from Gorakhpur (Rs 70 crore 44 lakhs), Deoria (Rs 55 crore 80 lakhs), Maharajganj (Rs 69 crore 86 lakhs), and Kushinagar (Rs 40 crore 10 lakhs) under the CCL linkage.