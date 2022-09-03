The Bar Council of India on 2nd September 2022, felicitated the newly elected 49th Chief Justice of India, Justice U U Lalit.

In a crisp and short address to the members the members of the bars from all over the country Chief Justice of India said that he has “never received such kind of flowers all throughout his life.” Hinting at his role during his tenure CJI Lalit said, “every pair of eyes was telling me the same stories that we have lot of expectations from you.” The new CJI assured the bar that he would do his best “to live up to those expectations.”

Pointing out towards the issue of pendency of the cases in the apex Court the CJI said that in last four days after his taking over the court has disposed of 1293 miscellaneous matters and 106 regular matters. During the same period 440 transfer petitions were disposed off by the court. “Supreme Court will try to dispose of as much as you are capable of bringing it before the Supreme Court.” CJI U U Lalit said.

The function was attended by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General of India, Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court and High Courts and the Presidents and Secretaries of various High Courts.

The opening address was given by the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Senior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishra.

After the opening address of the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, the Chief Justice of India was felicitated by each and every High Court’s Bar Association and Bar Council.