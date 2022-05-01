Europe visit comes at a time when region faces many challenges: Modi

Ahead of his three-day trip to Denmark, Germany and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was travelling to Europe at a time when the region was confronted with many challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday issued a departure statement before leaving for Germany in his first visit abroad this year.

He said that his visit to Europe came at a time when the region was facing challenges and choices. “Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity.”

During his visit to Europe, Modi will be meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and France’s Emmanuel Macron, who was recently re-elected as the president for a second term.

“President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result, will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership,” the prime minister said in the statement.

“PM Modi will exchange India’s perspectives on Ukraine during his visit to Germany, France and Denmark,” the new foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a briefing on Sunday.

“My visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom I met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister. We will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany. Several Indian ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts,” Modi said.

“I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term,” Modi further said.

Modi also said that from Berlin he will travel to Copenhagen where he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen which will provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations and also to participate India-Denmark Business Roundtable.

“Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, I will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where we will take stock of our cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018,” Modi said in the statement.

Referring to the proposed meeting with President Macron, Modi said that he will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. “It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other,” Modi said.