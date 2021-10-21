EU hails India’s leadership of climate actions

Applauding India’s leadership on climate actions, the European Union today said the whole World was in admiration of the country’s ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

The admiration came at a meeting between Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President- European Green Deal of the EU and union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Stressing on the urgency of strong climate actions, Yadav underlined the need for initiating the process of setting the long-term climate finance for post-2020 and the fulfilment of the goal of $100 billion committed by developed countries.

The two sides discussed a wide range of climate issues relating to COP26, EU and Indian climate policies, bilateral cooperation between the EU and India.

On the upcoming COP-26 the Indian minister stated that in the COP 26, all important pending issues like Article 6, Common Time Frame, Enhanced Transparency Framework, etc. should be resolved mutually taking into account national priorities and circumstances.

Both sides acknowledged that India and the EU should work together to achieve a successful outcome of COP26 to enable full and effective implementation of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

Yadav also highlighted India’s ambitious climate action plans under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards a green transition covering the priority areas of renewable energy, sustainable transport including e-vehicles, energy efficiency, forest, and biodiversity conservation, etc.

Both sides may explore to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation on climate and environment, especially on ways and means which help in promoting low carbon pathways.

