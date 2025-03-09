Ethnic tensions escalate in Manipur amid shutdown in Kuki-dominated areas

Violence continued in Manipur for the second day in a row with Kuki-dominated regions of the state witnessing widespread disruptions on Sunday as protesters enforced an indefinite shutdown.

The unrest, particularly intense in the Kangpokpi district, followed violent clashes on Saturday that left one protester dead and over 40 injured.

Advertisement

Demonstrators blocked key roads in Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts by burning tyres and placing boulders, forcing security personnel to intervene and clear obstructions.

Advertisement

The shutdown left marketplaces deserted, businesses shuttered, and residents confined to their homes as agitators called for complete participation in the protest.

Additional security forces were deployed in Gamgiphai and along NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur Road) to prevent further violence.

The protests were fueled by discontent over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent directive calling for unrestricted movement across Manipur, including regions affected by the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Protesters argue that the directive endangers the safety of Kuki-dominated areas, fearing it could escalate hostilities rather than ease tensions.

The situation took a violent turn on Saturday with security forces and demonstrators clashing, resulting in multiple injuries on both sides.

Security officials reported incidence of stone-pelting, catapult attacks, and even gunfire from among the protesters, leading to injuries to 27 personnel, including two critically wounded. In response, authorities resorted to tear gas and other crowd-control tactics, intensifying the chaos.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has voiced strong support for the shutdown, backing the Kuki-Zo Council in condemning the government’s handling of the crisis. It accused security forces of using excessive force to suppress what they described as “legitimate dissent.”

The broader ethnic conflict in Manipur that erupted in May 2023 has so far claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. The imposition of President’s Rule in February was aimed at stabilising the region, yet the violence persists, driven by deep-seated divisions over territorial integrity, resource distribution, and security concerns.

In a bid to curb escalating violence, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for surrendering looted arms until March 6. The move is part of broader efforts to foster reconciliation, but with tensions running high, achieving lasting peace remains an uphill battle.