ESIC bags ‘ISSA Vision Zero 2023’ award

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has bagged ‘ISSA Vision Zero 2023’ award in the recently held 23rd World Congress on ‘Safety and Health at Work’ in Sydney, Australia.

“Vision Zero” is a transformational approach for prevention of accidents at work places integrating the three dimensions of safety, health and well-being at all levels of work, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said here on Monday.

The ESIC was awarded with “ISSA Vision Zero 2023” as it had great success in outreach in the field of safety and health at work places by aligning the prevention strategy besides post-accidental mechanism for medical care and cash benefits to the workers and their dependents.

The award also underlines the improvements that have been made in the service delivery of the ESI Corporation as well as increase in its administrative and operational efficiency using IT enabled initiatives.

Dr Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC representing ESIC, received this award at the World Congress.