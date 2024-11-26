‘Erosion’ of constitutional values extremely concerning: Mehbooba Mufti

While Constitution Day was celebrated on Tuesday across the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, People’s Conference leader Mehbooba Mufti said that the erosion of constitutional values and rule of law is extremely concerning.

Mehbooba wrote on X; “Today, as we celebrate Constitution Day, it is disheartening to see the largest minority in our country facing unprecedented threats. Their dignity, lives, livelihoods, and places of worship are under attack, contradicting the Constitution’s guarantee of equal rights and dignity for every citizen, regardless of their background”.

“The recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where four innocent lives were lost is a painful reminder of this harsh reality. This trend of searching for temples under mosques continues despite a clear Supreme Court ruling that the status quo on all religious places, as they existed in 1947, should be maintained. The erosion of constitutional values and the rule of law is extremely concerning, and unless we, who believe in the idea of India, rise up to defend these values, our nation risks losing its unique identity and becoming indistinguishable from its neighbours,” she added.

Advertisement

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on X: “Greetings on Constitution Day. Tributes to the makers of our Constitution. On this momentous occasion, I call upon all to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution & further strengthen principles of social justice, equality and let’s devote ourselves to peace & progress of the society”.

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, celebrated Constitution Day at the Council Secretariat, Leh.

The event was presided over by the Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, who was joined by Deputy Chairman Tsering Angchuk, Executive Councillors Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Stanzin Chosphel, and Ghulam Mehdi, along with other councillors and staff members of the council secretariat.

As part of the ceremony, Tashi Gyalson led the gathering in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India, reaffirming the democratic principles and values enshrined in the document. The Preamble was read in both English and Bhoti languages, emphasising the region’s cultural heritage and commitment to national unity.