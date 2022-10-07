Erisha E Mobility launches range of electric vehicles

Follow Us:
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 8, 2022 12:19 am

Erisha E Mobility on Friday announced the launch of E-Superior Electric Cargo Loader, E-Supreme Electric Delivery Van and E-Smart Electric Passenger vehicle, three-wheeler auto in L5 category including EV charging stations.

Erisha E Mobility is an entity of Rana Group that envisions manufacturing, distributing and exporting all electric vehicles segment and hydrogen fuel cell buses.

Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director, Rana Group, said, “We are targeting all different segments in the EV.”

“Initially, we are going to launch eight products under EV segment in Phase 1- Electric 3 Wheelers (L5 segment) – Passenger – HD and Compact, Cargo, Delivery Van and Electric AC chargers/ charging stations with rating 3.3KW, 7.2KW, 10KWand 14KW respectively.”

“We are also committed to develop the ecosystem for electric charging stations pan India to support the electric vehicles,” added Rana.

