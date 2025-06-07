Environment Minister refutes Jairam Ramesh’s claims on Delhi Zoo privatisation

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday refuted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s claims of Delhi Zoo’s privatisation, dismissing the opposition leader’s concerns over a proposed agreement with Vantara, a Reliance Group-run wildlife facility in Gujarat.

On Thursday, Ramesh questioned in a post on X whether the collaboration marked the first step toward handing over the zoo to a private entity. Yadav rejected the allegation, stating that such partnerships are routine and intended to enhance animal healthcare and management practices.

“Some people have a made it a habit to create doubts in the mind of the public at every instance,” said Yadav on X in response to Ramesh’s criticism.

Citing a news report, Ramesh raised concerns over the government’s lack of transparency in finalising the agreement and questioned the secrecy surrounding the process.

Refuting Ramesh’s remarks, the minister noted that collaborations with other zoos, universities, and research institutions are a common practice in the functioning of zoological parks. Such agreements, he said, aim to strengthen conservation efforts, scientific research, education, capacity building, resource sharing, and animal welfare.

The Delhi Zoo, also known as the National Zoological Park (NZP), had signed a similar Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in January 2021 with Anant Ambani-led Greens Zoological, Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Yadav noted that the Delhi Zoological Park, with over 60 years of experience, has developed strong expertise in the breeding and care of endangered species. However, he added, the zoo has a vision to modernise its facilities and improve the visitor experience.

The Minister said that, “GZRRC has developed state-of-the-art facilities in animal health and welfare, zoo design, and habitat enrichment. Delhi Zoo intends to adopt these practices to meet international standards.”

The proposed MoU aims to foster collaboration in wildlife conservation, rescue, rehabilitation, animal health, and welfare, informed Yadav.

Expanding on key areas of cooperation, the minister said the MoU will enable Vantara to support the National Zoological Park (NZP) in veterinary care, captive management of endangered species, zoo planning, enclosure design and enrichment, visitor engagement, and staff training.