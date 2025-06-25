Entrepreneurship Development Programme held to foster entrepreneurship

A two-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), aimed at fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, concluded at the Institute of Business and Computer Studies (IBCS), the Faculty of Management Sciences at SOA Deemed to be University here, an official said on Wednesday.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Manisha Acharya, Start-up Adviser, Mentor, and British Chevening Fellow at the University of Oxford, who stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

The inaugural programme was also addressed by Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor, SOA, Prof Asima Pradhan, Founder Director, PhotoSpIMeDx and former Professor at IIT Kanpur, Prof Ayasa Kanta Mohanty, Dean, IBCS, Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Students’ Welfare), and Prof Manoranjan Dash, Associate Dean, IBCS.

Faculty members and staff of IBCS, delegates, and aspiring entrepreneurs attended the programme, which aimed to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to set up successful businesses.

Prof Asima Pradhan highlighted the government’s supportive policies and schemes for fostering entrepreneurship in the region, while Prof Nanda emphasised the importance of learning, which is a never-ending process in life.

He said there is a constant need to sharpen one’s skills to stay ahead in a competitive world.

Prof Mohanty stressed the importance of discipline and life skills in attaining personal and professional success, while Prof Das highlighted the need for discipline, dedication, and determination in life, describing them as three important elements to achieve success.

The programme featured interactive sessions with experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts, including Purabee Mishra, COO, Electropreneur, STPI, Bhubaneswar, and Himansu Sekhar Panda, Managing Director and CEO, Skky Skill Academy.

Training sessions were conducted by experts, including Sourabh Khandelwal, Managing Director and CEO of Dahibara Express, Bhubaneswar, who spoke about funding options and discussed the legal and regulatory aspects of starting a business. Dr Kalpana Sahoo, Associate Professor, SHRM, XIM University, spoke about team building and management, while Gaurav Agrawal, Designated Partner and Founder, Nezler Technologies LLP, and Head Marketing at Wozku, deliberated on marketing and branding.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by Subrat Dash, CEO, Pipul Hotels and Resorts, Bhubaneswar, and Sitansu Mishra, Chairman, The Shine Group and Prof Bibhuti Bhushan Pradhan, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Registrar, SOA. Dr Soumya Mishra, Coordinator, EDP, and Dr Ashish Mohanty conducted the programme.