Ensuring happiness and prosperity of every needy is ‘Modi Mission’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that ensuring happiness in eyes and prosperity in life of every needy is the “Modi Mission”.

Naqvi said this during free of cost distribution of various medical aid equipment to Divyangjan and Senior Citizen at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

ALIMCO, Kanpur distributed free of cost various medical aid devices such as tricycle, wheelchair, crutch, walker, prosthetic and orthotic devices, hearing devices to about 2000 Divyangjan and Senior Citizen from different parts of Rampur under “ADIP and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana” of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Naqvi said that during the last 7 years, the Government has focused on good governance, inclusive development and “empowerment without appeasement” of poor and weaker sections.

Naqvi also visited “Hunar Haat” being organised at Numaish Ground in Rampur.

He said that the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts have been working together to provide attractive packaging and markets to indigenous handmade products of artisans and craftsmen.

Canara Bank has set up a camp in “Hunar Haat” to provide easy loans and other financial assistance to artisans and craftsmen.

Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat” is also available on GeM (Government e Marketplace) which is providing large scale national as well as international markets to indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen.

About 700 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and Union Territories have brought their indigenous products at “Hunar Haat” in Rampur.