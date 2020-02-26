The Delhi High Court took an emergency midnight hearing and asked the police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the northeast Delhi violence since for the last three days. 13 people have lost their lives and more than 250, including a child, have been injured as armed mobs continued to rampage through parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, looting and burning buildings.

The HC bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J held the hearing at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar at 12:30 am on an urgent petition seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities.

The judges directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure this.

The Bench also called for a compliance report, including information about the injured and the treatment offered to them.

The further hearing on the plea will take place today at 2.15 pm.

The Bench said the order be communicated to the medical superintendents of the Guru Tegh Bahadur and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospitals in Delhi.

The violence started on Saturday last week after BJP leader Kapil Mishra carried out a rally in Jaffrabad area and gave a three day ultimatum to the anti-CAA protesters in the area to clear. “Three days’ ultimatum for Delhi Police – clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won’t listen to you,” he declared. In a video of the speech he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.

However, no action has been taken against Mishra from the party.