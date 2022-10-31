Engine-stalling caused Indigo flight grounding: Officials

A Bengaluru bound Indigo Airlines flight was reportedly grounded at the Delhi airport when the engine developed a snag during take-off.

The airlines issued an official statement on Friday saying, “An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during the take-off roll.” The airline carrier also reported that the flight was grounded when sparks were noticed inside the aircraft and it was returned to the bay, safely.

It was also clarified by the airlines that all the passengers were safe and none of the staff members were hurt during the incident. The passengers were then duly accommodated into another aircraft and the planned journey was completed. The airlines also regretted inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident, seeking the exact cause of the incident and the suggested follow-up actions.

Giving more information, a senior DGCA official, on Satuday said, “Indigo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bangalore was involved in reject takeoff as Engine two Fail warning came. A loud bang was heard. The fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. The aircraft returned to the bay. It has been grounded for inspection”.

A video related to the incident also went viral on social media that prompted the Ministry of Civil Aviation to intervene and it then directed DGCA to thoroughly investigate the incident.

In a similar incident that occured on October 27, a Boeing aircraft of Akasa Air was grounded after a ‘bird-hit’ during take-off. The DGCA had confirmed the incident to be reported from Akasa B-737-8 (Max) that suffered a bird-hit at 1900 ft. All passengers were reported safe from the incident.