Energy Swaraj Foundation launches its Jaipur Chapter

The Energy Swaraj Foundation (ESF) has launched its Jaipur Chapter for advancing sustainable practices and promoting renewable energy in the region of Rajasthan.

Prof Chetan Singh Solanki of IIT-Mumbai said: “We do not need big projects of solar energy but we need to make villages and towns self-sustainable in energy with solar initiatives, which are currently lagging.”

If villages and towns were equipped with solar energy set ups, it would create jobs locally and empower communities, Solanki, who launched the Jaipur Chapter on Friday, said.

According to him, the Central government has set ambitious goals achieving energy swaraj, energy self-rule, or energy independence across the state through sustainable practices and also through democratization of solar power with decentralised models.

“Energy in any form has some carbon footprint, even if it is the use of solar energy. Hence, every time we use energy, there is some impact on the environment, which may be comparatively less in case of solar but there is some non-zero impact,” he said.

Dr Sudipti Arora, President of ESF Jaipur Chapter, said: “ESF is poised to become a catalyst for positive change towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.”