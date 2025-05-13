3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

6 people, including JCO, killed in Pak shelling in JK
The JCO Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, belonging to the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, was killed in Pakistani shelling in the Poonch district.
A police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after specific inputs about the presence of some terrorists.
Three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
A police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after specific inputs about the presence of some terrorists.
Advertisement
As the team of the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police started a combing operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security force, triggering a gunfight.
During the exchange of fire, three LeT terrorists were killed, however identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Advertisement