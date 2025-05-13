3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after specific inputs about the presence of some terrorists.

As the team of the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police started a combing operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security force, triggering a gunfight.

During the exchange of fire, three LeT terrorists were killed, however identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

