The Kashmir Zone Police said an encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in the early hours of Sunday at Poshkreeri area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a tweet, the zonal police said a joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

#Encounter has started at #Poshkreeri area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 30, 2020

The development comes a day after two militants were killed in another encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday. The Jammu and Kashmir police said the two militants were killed in an encounter which broke out between militants and security forces at Wanpora Khudwani area of Kulgam Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was injured in overnight mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. The shelling in Mendhar and Balakote sectors started around 11 pm on Saturday and continued till 4:50 am, the officials said, reported PTI.

Over half a dozen villages in forward areas were hit by the overnight shelling, resulting in partial damage to two houses. The shelling was intense in Mendhar sector.

A defence spokesman said the Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and lobbing mortars along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors. On Saturday, Pakistan had targeted forward areas in Kirni and Khari Karmara areas of Poonch district.