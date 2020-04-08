An encounter broke out in Arampora area of Sopore in north Kashmir early Wednesday after a group of militants were trapped in the cordon off operation which was laid by the security forces on Tuesday evening.

Heavy firing exchanges started on Wednesday between holed up militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore.

Security forces also rescued a pregnant woman from Sopore gunfight site while keeping the holed up militants pinned down through sustained retaliatory gunfiring, police said. Both the pregnant woman and her attendant lady were shifted to a hospital, police added.

On Tuesday, another encounter had taken place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir which left five militants and five soldiers dead. The Army had foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.