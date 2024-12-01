Electricity privatisation in UP : Employees to go on strike on Dec 6

Even as state power employees were on a warpath over privatisation of electricity distribution companies, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced a major change in the power administration with appointment of the chief secretary as chairman of the five new companies to be formed by disintegrating the Dakshinanchal and Purvanchal electricity distribution corporations.

Now the private companies will not be able to enjoy any kind of discom properties.

According to the statement issued by Power Corporation regarding new companies, with the Chief Secretary being the Chairman, the interests of officers, employees, farmers and consumers will be protected. Bidding for private companies participating in the reform will be completely open and transparent.

Advertisement

In this process, companies will not be given ownership of the land. The ownership of the land will remain with the Power Corporation and the State Government only.

UPPCL Chairman Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal said that it is clear in Section 133 of the Electricity Act-2003 that no employee will be retrenched.

Meanwhile, electricity employees and engineers across the country have been mobilised against the decision of privatisation of electricity in UP.

The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers has decided to protest across the country on December 6 against handing over Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam in UP to private hands.

The matter of preparation to run Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal Electricity Corporation in Public Private Partnership (PPP) model has reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The UP Power Consumer Council has sent a letter alleging that the Power Corporation management spent about Rs 20,415 crore in the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) from the Central Government in both the corporations.

Now preparations are on to hand over both these corporations to private hands. In such a situation, the entire matter should be investigated by the CBI, so that action can be taken against the officers who made wrong strategies, the letter stated.

At the same time, the Consumer Council will also file a petition in the Electricity Regulatory Commission on Monday.

Council Chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma, in a letter sent to PM Modi, has accused the Power Corporation of ignoring the interests of consumers.