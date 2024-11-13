Election official dies of heart attack during MP assembly bypoll

An election official died of a heart attack in the Budhni State Assembly constituency in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh during the by-poll held on Wednesday.

According to information, Booth Level Officer (BLO) Narayan Singh Nagar suffered a heart attack on duty and succumbed.

He was posted at the Government High School in Murrah.

Meanwhile, around 78 percent voting at the Vijaypur Assembly seat and about 76 percent at the Budhni seat were registered by 6 pm in the two Assembly by-polls held in Madhya Pradesh today.

BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat and Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra in Vijaypur were allowed to move out of confinement in the evening after the police and district administration kept both under house confinement since morning.

According to Sheopur district Collector Kishore Kanyal, both candidates were placed under confinement throughout the day as a preventive measure to avoid any undue influencing in the voting process.