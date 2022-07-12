Election Commission starts distributing material for presidential poll

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today started distributing and dispatching designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens, and other sealed election materials to the state Legislative Assembly Secretariats, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Union Territory of Puducherry, for the conduct of 18 July presidential election.

This two-day exercise at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi for dispatch of election materials to the states/UT in a time-bound and secured manner is being undertaken under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

The Commission mandates the collection of the materials from the ECI Headquarters at Delhi by Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), including one senior officer from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Once they reach Delhi, officials are also assisted at the help desk at the Delhi Airport manned by the officials of the Election Commission of India, Civil Aviation, Delhi Police, and CISF.

Ballot boxes along with other essential election materials are handed over to the AROs under appropriate security and safety measures after complete inspection at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi.

Delhi Police teams escort the AROs while they come to collect the election material. The AROs return to their respective states/UTs on the same day as the collection of the election materials. During the transportation, the ballot boxes fly on a separate air ticket in the front row of an aircraft beside the seat of the officer transporting the materials under personal supervision.

While speaking to the AROs from the states, CEC Rajiv Kumar emphasised that strict adherence to procedures by the ECI teams has become its hallmark in delivering error-free elections time and again..

He added that a set of well-defined instructions and Standard Operating Procedures that were required to be followed thoroughly to complete every electoral process account for the ECI’s robustness for conducting elections.

He asked the officials to be vigilant and ensure strict adherence to protocols and guidelines for transportation and storage of election materials, including ballot boxes and ballot papers.

Once the officers with ballot boxes reach the state capitals, these are stored in previously sanitised and properly sealed strong rooms under strict Videography monitoring. Ballot papers for the presidential election are also stored and sealed.

After the poll is over, the polled and sealed ballot boxes and other election material have to be transported back to the Office of Returning Officer that is the Rajya Sabha Secretariat by the next available flight. The boxes and other documents are carried personally in the aircraft cabins – never out of sight of accompanying officers.