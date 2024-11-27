Eknath Shinde Climbs Down, Leaves Maha CM Decision To PM

Four days after the results of the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were declared on November 23, Eknath Shinde, the second contender for the post of chief minister, said at a press conference organised at his residence in Thane on Wednesday that he has left the final decision on the CM’s post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have told PM Modi that I will never be an obstacle. We will go with whatever he decides,” Shinde said, adding that “Nobody is upset” and that he is “not greedy for any position”.

This conciliatory gesture indicates a climb down from the position adopted by Shinde and Shiv Sena that the Maharashtra CM’s post must go to the Sena, going by the precedent of the “Bihar model” where Nitish Kumar became CM despite his Janata Dal (United) getting fewer seats than his ally, the BJP.

Shinde and the Shiv Sena led by him had pitched for a second innings for Shinde as Maharashtra CM, claiming it was his government’s welfare schemes like the ‘Laadki Bahin Yojana’ that steered the Mahayuti to victory.

Shinde’s climb down has cleared the way for Devendra Fadnavis, who is still the frontrunner for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

“I called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting them to take an appropriate decision that is good for the state. I told them that just like BJP leaders, we will also accept your decision for the Mahayuti. I thank PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting me during my tenure as Maharashtra CM,” Shinde said.

He said he had received “strong support from the Centre during the last two and a half years. “They (the BJP leadership) stood behind me. We were successful in getting funds worth several crores for developmental projects. During my tenure, we worked to take Maharashtra to Number 1 spot from Number 3 in six months after I became Maharashtra chief minister,” Shinde said.

He stated that he worked like a common party worker for the Mahayuti. “I have always worked as a worker. I never considered myself a chief minister. For me, CM means Common Man. I have seen the pain of citizens, and how they ran their household. I thank all the voters,” Shinde said.