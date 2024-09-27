Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: 80 crore seedlings target achieved before deadline

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has successfully met its ambitious goal of planting 80 crore seedlings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign by September 2024. The target was achieved on September 25, five days ahead of the deadline. The achievement was made possible through collaborative efforts from government agencies, local communities, and various stakeholders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5 June, 2024, in a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility and a heartfelt tribute to mothers. He planted a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park to launch the campaign in the capital. He said collective efforts were needed to improve the environment, and referred to increasing forest cover in the country over the past decade. The campaign aligned with the nation’s quest for sustainable development, he said.

The essence of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ is planting a tree in the name of one’s mother. This simple act serves a dual purpose: honouring the role of mothers in nurturing life and contributing to the health of the planet. Trees are life-sustaining, and just like mothers, they provide sustenance, protection, and a future for the next generation.Through this initiative, participants can create a lasting memory, planting a tree as a living tribute to their mothers, while also addressing the pressing need for environmental preservation.

On September 22, the 128 Infantry Battalion and Ecological Task Force of the Territorial Army, a unit under the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), achieved a remarkable feat by planting over five lakh saplings in just one hour. The achievement, carried out under the “Special Plantation Drive” in Jaisalmer, as part of the Prime Minister’s campaign, and the Territorial Army’s outreach initiative, “Bhagidari & Zimmedari”, aimed at promoting ecological restoration and raising environmental awareness among local communities.

In fact, the Territorial Army unit’s efforts were recognized by the World Book of Records, London, with several provisional world records, including “Most saplings planted by a team in one hour,” “Most saplings planted by a team of women in one hour,” and “Largest number of people planting saplings simultaneously at a single venue.”

In line with the Prime Minister’s call, various Ministries also ntook part in the campaign enthusiastically. Each ministry and department has made substantial contributions to this initiative, demonstrating a collective commitment towards sustainability, green cover enhancement, and fostering public engagement, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) said on Friday.

Among the Ministries, the Ministry of Defence announced a nationwide initiative to plant 15 lakh trees on the Independence Day under the banner of this campaign. The effort was carried out through the Indian Armed Forces, Defence PSUs, NCC, and other associated bodies, contributing to a greener and healthier India.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched its own plantation drive, planting about 7,000 trees across urban and rural locations nationwide. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav actively participated by planting an Amla sapling in memory of his mother. To support the initiative, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ app.

This innovative platform allows users to plant and dedicate a tree in honour of their mothers, with features such as easy image uploads, location tagging, and carbon credit tracking. The app even enables users to monitor the growth of their tree over time, offering a personal way to stay engaged in environmental protection.