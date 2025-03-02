Has Congress’s aggressive campaigning in Bihar put RJD on backfoot?

It seems that the Congress Party’s newly-appointed Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru’s aggressive campaigning to revive the party ahead of the assembly elections has put the RJD on the backfoot.

Until recently, the Congress party’s political survival in Bihar was in question. Political observers were of the opinion that the RJD will not spare a good number of seats for the Congress due to its dismal performance in the previous assembly elections when the party could save only 19 out of the 70 seats it had got as alliance partners.

Advertisement

But the newly-appointed Bihar in-charge of the party has declared that the party will stand on its own and will go to the polls with full confidence. He has made it clear from various platforms that the Congress will not come under any pressure.

Advertisement

Talking to journalists in Patna on Sunday, he said, “Bihar has been a stronghold of Congress. Today, we have got the responsibility to strengthen the party again by joining hands with everyone. We will work strongly and make the party stronger.”

When asked about the party’s reputation of being the B-team of the RJD, he said, “The Congress party will enter the electoral fray as an A-team of the masses. We will prepare a strong team of people for the elections.”

However, he made it clear that the Congress will contest the upcoming elections as a Mahagathbandhan ally. When asked about the number of seats the party is preparing to contest, he said it is too early to talk about that.

At a press conference held in Patna on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav avoided questions related to the Congress. The Leader of Opposition got irritated when he was asked that the Congress leader was saying that the party will enter the electoral field as an A-team. He did not answer the question.