Efforts on for lasting peace in Manipur amid renewed ethnic violence: Amit Shah

As the violence in Manipur persists, the Indian government is ramping up efforts to mediate between the Kuki and Meitei communities for lasting peace in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Addressing a press conference to mark the first 100 days of Prime Minister Modi’s third term on Tuesday, the home minister emphasised the government’s commitment to resolving the deep-rooted ethnic conflict. He outlined the roadmap for a permanent peace through dialogue as a crucial tool in addressing the ongoing tensions.

Despite some progress, violence erupted again in early September 2024 with clashes between armed Kuki and Meitei groups claiming lives and exacerbating tensions.

Over 220 people have been killed since the outbreak of violence in May 2023 following protests against a court ruling in favour of the Meitei community. Tensions have been fueled by issues such as illegal immigration from Myanmar, drug trafficking, and deforestation, as alleged by state officials.

The government has also focused on beefing up security at the India-Myanmar border, identifying it as a key factor in the conflict. A fencing project is underway while 30 kilometers have already been completed with an aim to curb illegal infiltration, which many believe has contributed to the unrest.

The India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime that allowed people to cross the border without documents has been nullified. Now, visas are required for cross-border movement.

Meanwhile, essential supplies are being expanded across Manipur, with 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars, half of which are located in hill areas, aimed at providing relief to conflict-affected communities.

While violence remains a pressing issue, the government hopes its dialogue-driven approach and strategic measures will lead to a peace and stability in the troubled northeastern state.