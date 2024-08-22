Efforts of JICA Forestry Project in Lahaul and Spiti garner appreciation

The fragrance of natural products prepared by self-help groups under the JICA Forestry Project filled the air at the La-Darcha Fair organised at the tourist and religious site at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti.

The three-day fair, which commenced on Thursday, features three stalls for exhibition and sale set up by the JICA Forestry Project.

These stalls showcase traditional warm clothing from Spiti, Sherma tea, Sherma juice, carpets, dried apples, and other natural products.

These natural products have quickly become favourites among both tourists and local visitors.

On the opening day of the fair, Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana visited the various stalls associated with the JICA Forestry Project’s self-help groups.

Praising the products, she lauded the JICA Forestry Project’s efforts to connect local people with self-employment opportunities.

Anuradha Rana also enjoyed traditional dishes prepared by the Nikkalum Self-Help Group from Dhankhar.

Products from various self-help groups, including the Nikkalum Self-Help Group from Dhankhar, Yato Jomsa Self-Help Group from Demul, Kithling Self-Help Group from Kyuling, Jomsa Self-Help Group from Kyuling, and Semthun Self-Help Group from Langza, are witnessing good sales.