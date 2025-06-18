ED searches at multiple locations in Delhi related to alleged classroom construction scam

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted searches at over 30 locations across the national capital in connection with Delhi’s alleged classroom construction scam, sources said.

According to sources, the searches by the federal probe agency are part of its money laundering probe into the alleged classroom construction scam, that is said to have taken place during the previous AAP government’s tenure in the national capital.

The anti-money laundering agency’s case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from an FIR by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) regarding alleged irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms at Delhi government schools during the previous government’s regime.

It is said that the raids were conducted at several premises across the city, related to those individuals and entities involved in the alleged scam, mostly those who were awarded the contracts.

Meanwhile, the ACB had also registered its FIR against former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with the case on April 30 this year.

It is said that the alleged scam involves construction of more than 12,000 additional classrooms with a budget of over Rs 2000 crore. The allegations include a spike in the cost of the construction per classroom.

Recently, former AAP minister Jain on June 6, had appeared before the ACB in connection with the alleged scam matter.