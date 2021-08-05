ED searches 5 locations in 3 states in PMLA probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at several locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, and Rajasthan’s Jaipur in connection with its probe into the money laundering charges for transmitting fake pop-ups to the victims’ personal computers with warnings or bogus messages about serious technical problems including malware infections.

An ED source related to the probe said that the agency is carrying out searches in Delhi, Jaipur, and Ghaziabad on the premises of the companies involved in it.

The ED case is based on the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in September last year against Softwill Infotech Pvt Ltd, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd, Jaipur, Benovellient Technologies Pvt Ltd, Noida, Systweak Software Pvt Ltd, Jaipur, Saburi TLC Worldwide Services Pvt Ltd, Saburi Global Services Pvt Ltd, Gurugram and unknown others on a complaint.

According to the CBI, it was alleged that these companies transmitted pop-ups to the victims’ personal computers with warnings or bogus messages about serious technical problems including malware infection in their Microsoft Windows Systems.

In the complaint to CBI, it was also alleged that the victims were made to pay online by clicking the link on the interface for resolving the non-existent problem or when they ask the call centres to seek resolution of the fake problems.