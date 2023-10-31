ED raids Punjab AAP legislator’s premises, other places

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at several places in Punjab, including on the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of a drugs-linked money-laundering investigation, officials said.

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being searched.

The premises of AAP legislator, who is a renowned builder, in SAS Nagar near here are also covered under the search, officials said.

Last week Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit asked the state government to initiate action against two upscale housing projects on the outskirts of the state capital Chandigarh owned by Kulwant Singh for violating environmental laws.

Seeking an action taken report from the AAP government, Purohit in a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said projects ‘Super Mega Mixed use integrated Industrial Park’ in Sectors 82-83 and 66-A in Mohali and Galaxy Heights by Janta Land Promoters Ltd are coming up in violation of environmental regulations.

The Governor said the observation of environment law violations has been made by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

With assets of Rs 250 crore, realtor and former mayor Kulwant Singh, who was the AAP candidate from Mohali Urban in 2022, was the richest among all those contesting the Punjab polls from the district.

In 2014, when Kulwant Singh contested the Lok Sabha elections on the Akali Dal ticket from Fatehgarh Sahib, his declared income was Rs 139 crore.