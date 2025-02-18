ED raids multiple locations in Kerala in Rs 450 cr CSR Fund scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across Kerala on Tuesday in connection with the alleged CSR fund scam.

Properties linked to key suspects were searched as part of the ongoing investigation into a massive financial fraud.

The Kochi unit of the ED raided 12 locations, including Sai Gramam in Thonnakkal and the residence of KN Anandakumar, Chairman of the NGO Confederation.

Anandakumar is alleged to have received Rs 10 lakh per month from 26-year-old Ananthu Krishnan, the suspected mastermind behind the scam.

ED officials seized crucial documents from both locations to probe potential money laundering activities.

Raids were also carried out at the residences of senior Congress leader Laly Vincent and Ananthu Krishnan.

The ED suspects that at least Rs 450 crore was collected from depositors under the fraudulent scheme.

The searches aim to determine the total number of victims, the amount defrauded, and the channels through which the funds were diverted.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the Kerala Police Crime Branch.

Authorities are also scrutinizing the involvement of certain politicians, electronic and automobile dealers, cooperative banks, and a fertilizer manufacturing company.

The scam, also referred to as the “Half-Price Scam,” involved extorting money from individuals by falsely promising scooters, laptops, and other household appliances at half price, claiming the purchases were subsidized through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The Kerala Police have arrested Ananthu Krishnan, a resident of Thodupuzha in Idukki district, for allegedly defrauding people of several crores through this fraudulent scheme.

Investigators revealed that Krishnan used more than 200 NGOs to orchestrate the scam, offering discounted products under the pretense of CSR benefits.

According to sources, Krishnan operated nearly 19 bank accounts, through which transactions amounting to Rs 450 crore were processed over the past several months.

Officials continue to investigate the extent of the fraud and the network of individuals involved.