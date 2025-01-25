ED raids former Rajasthan MLA over laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered certain documents and other evidence during raids on premises linked to former Rajasthan MLA Baljit Yadav.

According to official sources, the raids at about 10 premises linked to the former Behror MLA began on Friday in different towns, including Alwar, Jaipur, and Dausa, and concluded early Saturday morning.

The raids were conducted in connection with money laundering charges related to purchasing goods and materials for state government-run schemes funded by the MLA local development funds. This included the purchase of sports kits and other articles for distribution in schools.

The sources said these purchases were allegedly made at prices much higher than the prevailing market rates.

They said that certain documents and evidence were recovered during the search, and their evaluation and scrutiny will be conducted soon.

However, Mr Yadav refuted the claims, saying, “Not even one rupee or a pin has been seized. No evidence or document indicating any wrongdoing or misconduct has been recovered from my premises.”

During his term in the state assembly from 2018 to 2023, Yadav was known for maintaining a clean and reputable image.