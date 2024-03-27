ED is acting like a daily labourer of BJP: Kerala CPM

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday initiated an investigation into the alleged dubious transactions between firm of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Exalogic Solutions and Kochi-based mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), CPI-M Kerala Secretary MV Govindan has launched a scathing attack on the central probe agency, saying that the ED is acting like a daily labourer of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, MV Govindan asked whether the agency had any credibility. He said the ED is one of the prominent agencies in the country, which the Supreme Court had said has lost its credibility. He said the the case will be dealt with in an appropriate way.

Replying to a query as to whether the Chief 3minister was being targeted through the Central probe agency, the CPI-M State s

Advertisement

Secretary asked whom they could not target.

Responding to MV Govindan’s criticism that the ED is acting like a “daily labourer” of the BJP, Union Minister V Muralidharan asked the CPI-M state secretary to tell the people the services that Veena Vijayan rendered to CMRL for receiving the monthly payment from them.

“The CPI-M’s argument that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hunting is not valid. MV Govindan should tell the people the details of service Veena Vijayan’s firm has rendered to CMRL for receiving monthly payment from them. Where did those who raised the allegation of

CM-BJP nexus go,” Muralidharan asked.