ED attaches Rs 100-cr assets of ex-AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam

R Vaithilingam, a confidant of expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), the Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 109.92 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED attaching the properties of a trusted lieutenant of OPS, considered close to the BJP leadership, has sent political tongues wagging. Vaithilingam, who was expelled from the party along with OPS, is a former minister for Housing in the then Edappadi K Palaniswami government. The South Zone of the Central agency carried out the provisional attachment on Thursday last (January 9). In a post on the agency’s ‘X’ handle, the ED said this followed a case registered under the PMLA.

In October last year, the ED carried out simultaneous searches on the premises of Vaithilingam, his family members and business associates, in Thanjavur district and in Chennai. The agency also stepped into the Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency (CMDA) to verify the records. Then, this had sent shockwaves as he continued to be with OPS, despite his marginalisation. In the last Lok Sabha election, OPS had contested unsuccessfully from Ramanathapuram as part of the NDA.

For the ED to come into picture, the predicate offence was a case booked by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against the former minister and his family members for allegedly taking kickbacks from a realtor for granting permission for a mega housing project. According to the FIR registered by the DVAC, Shriram Properties had routed Rs 27.9 crore to a shell company run by the family members of the former minister to secure permission for a residential complex at suburban Perungalathur in Chennai on the National Highway to Trichy.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by the anti-corruption NGO, Arappor Iyakkam led by Jayaram Venkatesan. The real estate major had sought permission in 2013 to construct 1500 residential units and office space on a 58-acre land.

