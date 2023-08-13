ED arrests TN Minister Senthil Balaji’s brother in Kochi in a money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji’s brother Ashok Kumar in Kochi in a money laundering case.

The ED officials from Chennai reached Kochi and arrested Ashok. He will be taken to Chennai and will be produced in court on Monday.

The arrest comes after Ashok purportedly skipped several summons issued by the ED in the cases related to financial fraud and illegal acquisition of property.

The ED has found that Ashok Kumar’s mother-in-law bought the land in Karur worth Rs 2.49 crore as a benami property of Senthil Balaji.

Two days back, the ED had frozen a property belonging to Ashok’s wife Nirmala, after several rounds of raids and a detailed inquiry into assets acquired by DMK Minister Senthil Balaji and his relatives.

Ashok was arrested by the same ED team, which has been probing Senthil Balaji’s case. The arrest of Ashok came a day after the ED filed a 3000-page charge sheet against Balaji in a money laundering case.