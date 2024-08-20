ECoR completes 2 km tunnel in Odisha railway line

In a breakthrough in the Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line project, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully completed the construction of a 1,975-metre long tunnel (Tunnel No. 07) between Lugacuttack and Charichak in Boudh district.

Railway authorities called it an important step in the ongoing efforts to expand and improve rail connectivity in the region

The successful completion of the 1,975 meter tunnel was completed by blasting the final blast in the Boudh district by the engineering team of East Coast Railway Construction Company. Of the total 301 km planned for the Khurda Road-Bolangir project, 183 km of rail line has already been operationalised, ECoR said in a statement.

