ECoR bolsters monsoon preparedness, steps up safety measures

As part of its annual monsoon preparedness exercise, East Coast Railways (ECoR) has put in place a series of proactive and preemptive safety measures aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of its signalling system and safe train operations across flood-prone regions, an official said on Friday.

Special emphasis has been laid on drainage management, patrolling, signaling checks and real-time coordination with weather and local authorities.

ECoR is in constant coordination with Regional Meteorological Centres for real-time weather alerts and with district authorities for timely updates on dam water releases. Precautionary steps are immediately activated upon weather warnings.

ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal has reviewed preparedness and round-the-clock alertness. All officials have been instructed to act swiftly in the event of any rain-induced incidents, ensuring passenger safety and uninterrupted rail operations.

Accordingly, all precautionary measures have been taken prior to the o­nset of monsoon. The catch water drains and side drains have been cleared of silt, vegetation and other obstructions to ensure free flow of rainwater. The waterways of bridges have been cleared of vegetation and other obstructions.

Coordination meetings are being conducted with State Irrigation Dept Officials at different levels for proper maintenance of Railway-affecting Tanks & works. Protective and river draining works have been maintained in good condition and repairs carried out wherever necessary. Full Supply Level (FSL) in the case of canals and Danger Level (DL) in case of bridges have been painted with bright red band across each pier adjacent to the abutment so as to be clearly visible to the Patrolman, Stationery Watchman and Drivers.

In a proactive effort to ensure safety and minimize risks in vulnerable hill areas, ECoR has intensified its precautionary measures along critical rail routes like in KK (Kottavalasa-Kirandul) Line and in KR (Koraput-Rayagada) Line.

Key interventions include the installation of protective netting along slopes to prevent landslides and rockfalls, regular geological inspections and the deployment of advanced monitoring systems to detect early signs of slope instability.

Additionally, maintenance teams are on high alert during the monsoon season and emergency response protocols have been strengthened. These steps underscore the Railways’ commitment to safeguarding travel through challenging terrains.