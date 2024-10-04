Ecomark Scheme for sustainable consumption, eco-friendly energy production notified

In alignment with the government’s commitment to conservation and protection of the environment, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the Ecomark Rules on 26th September, replacing the Ecomark scheme of 1991.

The scheme will not only encourage the demand for environment-friendly products, in line with the ‘LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) Mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 but also promote lower energy consumption, resource efficiency and circular economy and also ensure accurate labelling and prevent misleading information about products.

Products accredited under the Ecomark Scheme will adhere to specific environmental criteria, ensuring minimal environmental impact. It will build consumer awareness of environmental issues and encourage sustainable consumption. It will also motivate manufacturers to shift towards environmentally friendly production.

The scheme will be implemented by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It marks a significant step in promoting sustainable lifestyles and, through individual and collective decision making, encourages sustainable consumption in India. It aligns with global sustainability goals and reflects the government’s commitment to conservation and protection of the environment.