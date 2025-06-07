Eco-development committees (EDCs) at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve are creating employment opportunities for local youth

In Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, eco-development committees (EDCs) are not only advancing eco-tourism but also opening new avenues of employment for local youth.

Established under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Forest and Wildlife Department, these EDCs are playing a vital role in the socio-economic upliftment of the region while empowering local communities.

Advertisement

State Forest officials here on Saturday said currently, eight EDCs are being run in areas like Chuka (Selha), Barahi, and Chonka Kheda, through the Tiger Reserve Foundation. These committees train local youth to serve as tourist guides, run canteens, and engage in awareness campaigns. Beyond tourism, the EDCs are also facilitating development projects in surrounding villages—such as construction of roads, installation of solar lights, and development of ponds.

Advertisement

The Forest and Wildlife Department has established eco-development committees to promote eco-tourism and community-based development. Supported by the Tiger Reserve Foundation, these committees are training local youth and involving them in tourism-related activities, as well as in basic infrastructure projects. The initiative is helping to make local communities self-reliant while reinforcing the model of inclusive growth.

Each EDC receives an annual financial grant of approximately ₹1 lakh from the Tiger Reserve Foundation. This enables the committees to smoothly run their operations while generating local employment. The EDCs operating around Pilibhit Tiger Reserve have earned ₹6–10 lakh annually, which has been reinvested into village development projects such as road construction, solar lighting, and water reservoir development—significantly improving the quality of life for villagers.

In addition to infrastructure, the EDCs are actively spreading awareness about environmental conservation among both tourists and local residents. These initiatives are proving highly effective in achieving the twin goals of ecological preservation and community development. With plans for expanding such committees near other tiger reserves and forest zones, the state envisions greater opportunities for employment and rural progress in the near future.