ECI offers expertise in election management to the world democracies

Chief Election Commissioner of India Shri Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Shri Anup Chandra Pandey on Monday inaugurated a two day international conference on the theme ‘Role, Framework & Capacity of Election Management Bodies’.

The conference is organized by Election Commission of India at New Delhi under ‘Cohort on Election Integrity’ led by ECI, which was established as a follow on to the ‘Summit for Democracy’ held in December, 2021.

CEC Rajiv Kumar, in his keynote address at the inaugural ceremony, said that free, fair, inclusive, accessible and inducement free elections being a cornerstone of democratic polity, is a precondition to the peace and developmental dividends. These threshold concepts embody the understanding that sovereignty belongs to and flows from people of a country.

He added that inclusivity also means adjusting inequalities especially for women, Persons with Disabilities, senior citizens, young voters and marginalized populations.

While stressing on the challenges of social media and intersection with EMBs functioning, CEC maintained that inclusive elections truthfully reflects expression of collective will of people, and is a hallmark of democracy.

Rajiv Kumar also emphasised that disenfranchisement, even during turbulent times like COVID Pandemic is not an option for democracies.

Speaking on the occasion Charge d’Affaires, United States

pointed out that India’s Election Commission is a testament of a well run election management body overseeing electoral processes.