ECI issues show-cause notice to Rahul over remarks against PM Modi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks including ‘pannauti’ (bad omen) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked him to reply by 6 pm of November 25.

The action of the ECI came in the wake of a complaint filed by the BJP against Gandhi for speaking in a “derisive and obnoxious manner” about the prime minister during an election rally in poll-bound state of Rajasthan.

The BJP, in its complaint lodged with the poll panel on Wednesday against the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, said, “Comparing a Prime Minister to a ‘jaibkatra’ (pick pocket) and ‘pannauti’ is most unbecoming of any senior leader and is a symptom of plummeting levels of political discourse.’’

Gandhi, during an election rally in Rajasthan, had reportedly called the prime minister “panauti” over India’s defeat in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final against Australia.

In the show-cause notice, the ECI said, “A complaint has been received from the BJP alleging that you, on 22 November in a public meeting at Bayatu in Rajasthan’s Barmer district made wild allegations and spoke in a derisive and obnoxious manner about the Prime Minister in the following terms.”

“It is alleged that comparing a Prime Minister to a ‘jaibkatra’ (pick pocket) and using the word ‘Pannauti’ is unbecoming of a very senior leader of a national political party. Further, the allegation of grant of waivers of Rs 14,00,000 crore for the past 9 years, is asserted by the BJP, as not borne out on facts. Furthermore, they are allegedly in violation of Section 123 (4) of the Representation of People Act, Section 171G, 504, 505 (2), and 499 of IPC and provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC),” the poll panel said.

The ECI said the MCC for the guidance of political parties and candidates’ provides that “criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.”

“Accordingly, you are requested to provide your explanation, on the allegation made and to show causes as to why action as deemed fit for alleged violation of MCC and relevant penal provisions is not initiated by the Commission. Your reply, if any,be reached by 6 pm of 25. If no reply is received by then action deemed fit will be taken by the Commission,” it added.