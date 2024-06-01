ECI expresses gratitude to entire election machinery as voting for final phase concludes

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday expressed its gratitude to the entire election machinery including security forces for their dedication and commitment in providing a smooth, peaceful and festive environment to voters across the country.

In a statement after the voting for the seventh and final phase in 18th Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday evening, the ECI said: “India has made history today. Starting on the 19th of April with commencement of voting in Phase 1 and spread over 7 phases, polling for the General Election concluded today.”

Stating that Indian elections have again done the magic, it said, “The great Indian voters, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, socio-economic and educational background have done it once again. The Commission, with all sincerity, wishes to place on record its thanks and appreciation to all voters. Through their emphatic participation, the voters have risen to the trust reposed by the founders of the Indian constitution, when they handed over the power of suffrage to the ordinary Indian.”

Advertisement

The poll panel said the massive participation in the democratic exercise reaffirms the democratic ethos and spirit of India.

The Commission also thanked all political parties and candidates which it said are a critical pivot of the Indian elections.

“The collective efforts of voters, political parties, candidates, election personnel and security forces during polling have strengthened Indian democracy, deserving great respect and appreciation. We, the people, have kept the wheels of democracy spinning, thanks to collective efforts,” it said.

In the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, voting for 57 constituencies spread across eight States and Union Territories (UTs) was held on Saturday.

The results will be declared on 4th June.