The Election Commission of India (ECI) held public hearings on the draft delimitation proposal for Assam at Guwahati and concluded them today with hearing of representations from the remaining nine districts in the state.

The ECI comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel held hearings from representatives of political parties, civil society organisations and members of public on the draft Delimitation proposal during the last three days. The public hearings are part of the consultative exercise by the Commission during the process of delimitation.

During the last three days, the ECI heard over 1200 representations from 31 districts and held meetings with over 20 political parties. In total, more than 6000 persons participated in the public hearings over the last three days.

In marathon sittings yesterday, hearings lasted more than 20 hours, cumulatively, as the three Commissioners conducted parallel hearings at three venues. The screening of the gist of the 1000 odd representations received prior to the sittings, facilitated an on-the-spot confirmation of vital facts and identity of the stakeholder participation in this important exercise.

Representatives from national parties – Aam Aadmi Party, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bharatiya Janata Party; state parties – All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, United Peoples Party Liberal and Bodoland People’s Front shared their feedback and suggestions before the ECI.

United Opposition Forum Assam (Assam Pradesh Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPM, Raijor Dal, CPI, Jatiya Dal Assam, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI-ML and several Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) also participated.