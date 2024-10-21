ECI appoints Ajay Singh as new Jharkhand DGP

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday appointed Ajay Kumar Singh as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand.

His appointment came in the wake of removal of Anurag Gupta from the post following the ECI’s order to the Jharkhand government, ahead of the Assembly polls. The order was issued by the poll panel after it took into account “a history of” complaints and action taken by it against Gupta during the previous elections.

“ECI on Monday appointed senior most India Police Service (IPS) officer Ajay Kumar Singh as the new DGP of Jharkhand,” sources said, adding that Singh’s name was chosen as the DGP from the panel of three IPS officers sent by the state government. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer.

Notably, Jharkhand Assembly polls would see a direct contest between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress led alliance and the BJP.

Elections for 81 Assembly seats in the state will be held in two phases. The polling for the first phase (in 43 Assembly constituencies) would take place on 13th November and second phase (in 38 seats) on 20th November.The counting of votes would take place along with Maharashtra on 23rd November.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and BJP 25 constituencies.