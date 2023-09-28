EC to visit Rajasthan tomorrow to take stock of poll preparations

The Election Commission begins its three-day review visit to Rajasthan tomorrow. During the visit, the EC will hold a meeting with officials in Jaipur and take stock of the preparations for Assembly Elections 2023 due in December.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal will jointly hold meetings with state election officials, and civil and police administration from September 29 to October 1.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said here on Thursday that on September 29, the chief election commissioner, commissioners and other senior officials will hold a meeting with representatives of recognized political parties in Jaipur.

After this, the Commission will discuss with the enforcement agencies like the state police, CPF, Income Tax, Excise, Transport, Commercial Tax Department, Coordinator of the State Lead Bank, Nodal Officers of Railways and Airport, etc., Gupta said.

He further said that a presentation on the preparations will be given before the chief election commissioner on September 30 by the chief electoral officer, State Police Nodal Officer and Central Police Force Nodal Officers.

Following this, a meeting will be held with district election officers, inspectors general of police, district superintendents of police, and election related officials to take stock of the pre-election preparations.

On the last day of the visit, the chief election commissioner and the commissioners will review the preparations for the Assembly General Elections-2023 in a meeting with the chief secretary and the director general of police and will address the press.

Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahu, Dharmendra Sharma, Nitesh Vyas, Ajay Bhadu, Hridayesh Kumar, Director General B. Narayan, Joint Director Anuj Chandak and Secretary Ashwini Kumar Mohal will also be present during the three-day visit.