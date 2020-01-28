Election Commission has on Tuesday served showcause notice to the Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma seeking response for their provocative remarks during election rallies in Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur was under the scanner of the Election Commission for his recent rally in Rithala in North West Delhi during which he can be seen prompting “desh ke gaddaron ko…” to which the crowd responded “…goli maaro s***n ko”.

As per the reports, the minister has been given time till 12 am on January 30th to reply to the EC giving explanations for the act.

On being asked about who he believed were the traitors who need to be shot down, he told reporters,” First you should watch the entire video, then you should see the mood of the people of Delhi.”

While another BJP leader Parvesh Verma was given the notice for his remarks on Shaheen Bagh and his tweets regarding religious places were mentioned in the report.

Verma said that Delhi will face Kashmir like situation due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Making shocking accusations against the protesters, he further said: “They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters”.

He had allegedly said that mosques and graveyards have come up in over 500 government properties in the national capital including hospitals and schools.

Terming the structures as ‘illegal structures’, he said they came upon the lands which belong to Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board and others.

This is the second time that the BJP leaders are in the scrutiny of EC as earlier BJP leader Kapil Mishra was banned for 48 hours from campaigning due to his controversial tweets calling the February 8 Delhi Assembly election as India-Pakistan contest and Shaheen Bagh as ‘mini-Pakistan’.