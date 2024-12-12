EC reviews preparedness for Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission on Thursday reviewed the poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

In a post on X, the Election Commission wrote, “EC today held a meeting with the CEO Delhi, all DEOs, ROs, DCPs, and other nodal officials to review the progress of the ongoing Special Summary Revision 2025 and the poll preparedness for the forthcoming General Election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.”

It may be mentioned that last month, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R Alice Vaz informed that around 2.25 lakh forms have been received so far in the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) in the national capital.

The CEO had said that any un-enrolled eligible citizen, who has still not enrolled himself/herself in the electoral roll can apply for enrollment by filing Form-6 along with supporting documents.

Notably, elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.