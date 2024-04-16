EC removes Murshidabad DIG ahead of LS polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has removed Mr Mukesh Kumar, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police of Murshidabad range, from the post ahead of Lok Sabha (LS) election and asked the state government to rehabilitate him in a ‘non-election related’ portfolio in the state police headquarters.

The national poll panel on Monday has directed the state chief secretary (CS) B P Gopalika to implement the directive with immediate effect.

It has also asked Mr Gopalika for a list of three eligible officers so that one of them can be selected for the post of the DIG.

“…the Commission has decided to transfer the following officer to a non-election related post in police headquarters with immediate effect,” the commission stated in its directive to Mr Gopalika.

The election commission hasn’t mentioned any reason behind the removal of Mr Kumar, who was the superintendent of police (SP) in Murshidabad district.

Hours after the commission’s decision to transfer Mr Kumar, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, reacted strongly against the poll panel.

While addressing an election rally by her party in Alipurduar today Trinamul Congress chief slammed the commission, saying, “They will have to take responsibilities if communal violence erupts in Murshidabad and Malda.”

“I know the officers, who can control incidents of violence but with instructions from the BJP, the EC is removing these officers. They (commission) removed the DIG of Murshidabad range. They will be responsible if riots happen in Murshidabad,” Miss Banerjee said.

The chief minister also fears that violence may take place in the state on 17 April, on Ramnavami.

The outgoing Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already raised questions in connection with the impartiality of Mr Kumar.

Mr Chowdhury, who is contesting from Berhampore LS constituency in Murshidabad district alleged that Mr Kumar, after becoming the DIG, has brought back several officers-in-charge (OCs) and inspectors-in-charge (ICs) of respective police stations, who were posted in the district during his tenure as SP.

These OCs and ICs, who used to work for the Trinamul Congress in the district under Mr Kumar as SP will work for the ruling party this time again in the forthcoming LS polls in the district, Mr Chowdhury said while speaking to reporters.

Murshidabad and Jangipur constituencies will go for polls in the third phase, on 7 May, while the election in Berhampore seat will be held in fourth phase on 13 May.

The commission has already removed Rajeev Kumar, one of the most trusted IPS officers of the chief minister, from the post of director general of police (DGP) in March. Senior IPS officer Sanjay Mukherjee has been appointed as DGP by the commission.