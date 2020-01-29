The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of BJP for the February 8 Delhi Assembly Election, with immediate effect until further notice.

The major setback for BJP comes hours after the poll body, taking cognizance of the alleged breach of model code of conduct, on Tuesday served show-cause notices to Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma seeking response for their provocative remarks during election rallies in Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur was under the scanner of the Election Commission for his recent rally in Rithala in North West Delhi during which he was seen prompting the crowd to say “Shoot the traitors”.

The BJP leader stoked controversy as he was seen in a viral video seen raising slogans, like “Desh ke gaddaro ko” and urging the crowd to complete the slogan with, “goli maaro saalo ko” (Shoot the traitors).

As per the reports, the minister has been given time till 12 am on January 30th to reply to the EC giving explanations for the act.

On being asked about who he believed were the traitors who need to be shot down, he told reporters,” First you should watch the entire video, then you should see the mood of the people of Delhi.”

While another BJP leader Parvesh Verma was given the notice for his remarks on Shaheen Bagh and his tweets regarding religious places.

Verma had said that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh will be cleared in an hour if the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

Making shocking accusations against the protesters, he further said: “They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters”.

He allegedly said that mosques and graveyards have come up in over 500 government properties in the national capital including hospitals and schools.

“This is not just another election. It is an election to decide the unity of a nation. If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land,” said Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

Further speaking to news agency ANI, he said: “…Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There’s time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow…”

Chief Election Officer of Delhi had earlier submitted its report to the Election Commission of India on the suspected violation of the model code of conduct by the two BJP leaders during their campaigns for the Delhi Assembly election.

The high-voltage Delhi Assembly Election will be a triangular fight involving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Polling will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11.