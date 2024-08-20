EC issues notification for 1st phase of J&K Assembly polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued notification for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The filing of nomination has started with following the notification.

In the first phase, polling will be held in 24 Assembly constituencies including Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda and Shopian in the Union Territory.

According to the notification issued by the poll panel, the last date for filing nomination is 27th August and the scrutiny of nomination will take place the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is 30th August. The polling will be held on 18th September, as per the notification.

The voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.

Last week, the EC announced that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will held in three phases with first phase voting on 18 September, second phase on 25th September and third phase on 1st October.

The counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir will take place on 4th October.

Notably, in December last, the Supreme Court had ordered the Commission to hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by 30th September, 2024, while pronouncing the judgement in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.